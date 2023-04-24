Civil Servants TrustED launched in the Midlands

Johnsias Mutonhori

[email protected]

THE Midlands chapter of the Civil Servants TrustED has been launched amid calls for civil servants and the Government to work together for the attainment of Vision 2030.

The Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands Province Larry Mavima presided over the launch of the Midlands chapter that was held at Mkoba Teachers College (MTC) on 21 April.

In a speech read on his behalf by Zanu PF Politburo Member Engineer Daniel Mackenzie Ncube, Cde Mavima said it is important to emphasise the special and symbiotic relationship that has always existed between the ruling party and its machinery, the civil service in the socio-economic development of the country.

“However, the relationship has had its highs and lows with some civil servants exhibiting antagonistic actions against the Government. It is against this background that this launch is a milestone achievement in the civil service sector, the Midlands Province and Zimbabwe at large,” he said.

Cde Mavima said the Government and the Party have always afforded the civil service sufficient space to contribute and benefit from the growth of the country’s economy.

“In view of the special relationship between Zanu (PF) and the civil service, the Party wants to express its appreciation to the founders and the Civil Servants TrustED platform for not only coming up with this movement but also organising this conference,” he said.

The country, Cde Mavima said, has high expectations and ambitions for the future in all areas of socio-economic development due to the great relationship between civil servants and the Government.

He said the Government’s Vision 2030, spearheaded by President Mnangagwa is the answer to these expectations and ambitions.

“Important to note is that the Government is making frantic efforts- monetary and non-monetary -to support its employees towards the realisation of the said Vision and welcomes the pledge by its employees to holistically contribute towards the growth and development of Zimbabwe,” said Cde Mavima.

He said the creation of the Civil Servants TrustED movement is coming in the backdrop of the establishment of various related affiliates primarily for the purpose of supporting the candidature of President Mnangagwa in particular and Zanu (PF) at large in the forthcoming harmonised elections.

He said following the establishment of this movement, it is expected that Zanu (PF) and the members of Civil Servants TrustED are going to be working closely together.

“To this end, the leadership of the movement is urged to actively engage and consult the party leadership at all levels as well as to rally your membership for the same cause. On our part, the District Leadership of the Party is going to be advised to collaborate with you and facilitate your operations as you work in your various districts,” he said.

Cde Mavima said winning elections is a numbers game adding that to get the numbers more members must be mobilised and registered in their current constituencies.

“On a related note, I would like to remind you that for Vision 2030 to be achieved, there is a need for total buy-in by the Civil Servants TrustED Leadership. Accordingly, I wish to urge all of you to go out of your way to educate your members and mobilise them to support the Vision of our President. As we approach the elections period, your leadership is reminded to preach the gospel of peace and shun violence. This is the message consistently delivered by our listening President,” he said.

Cde Mavima said Civil Servants must be galvanized to go out of their way to undertake various business ventures towards sustaining their families and propel the local and national economy.

He said members of Civil Servants TrustED should not be left behind while others are acquiring resources across the country.

Civil Servants TrustED national chairperson, Ms Loraine Mutenhure, said currently Midlands Province membership stands at around 2 800 contributing to the national database which has over 21 000 members.

She said Civil Servants TrustED was born in May last year after having started as a single WhatsApp group.

“Our vision is to mobilise all civil servants both serving and retired to support and be part of development programmes and initiatives being undertaken by the Second Republic led by our President Mnangagwa,” said Ms Mutenhure.

She said it is noble for civil servants to support and contribute towards national growth adding that as an organisation they believe in building the nation, brick by brick, stone upon stone while leaving no civil servant and no place behind in concurrence with the principles of the Second Republic.

“As we implement the Government programmes in our various departments, we promise to work hard and contribute towards the realisation of National Development Strategy 1. There is no doubt that our visionary leader President Mnangagwa is leading the nation to Vision 2030 and beyond; hence our pledging to be part of this noble cause. We remain dedicated and committed towards serving the people of our great nation, Zimbabwe. We will continue to mobilise fellow civil servants to be part of development initiatives being undertaken by the second republic under the leadership of our tried and tested leader President Mnangagwa,” said Ms Mutenhure.