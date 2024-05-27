Civil servants urged to wear traditional wear to celebrate Culture Month

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, [email protected]

CIVIL servants have been urged to wear national or traditional wear from Monday until Friday as part of the commemorations for culture month.

In a circular to all Ministerial and provincial permanent secretaries dated May 22, the Public Service Commission (PSC) secretary Dr Rosemary Tsitsi Choruma, said the 2024 edition of the culture month is running under the theme “Our Culture- building Zimbabwe brick by brick.”

She said it was also in line with efforts to attain Vision 2030.

“Celebrating the National Culture Month is a key priority intervention given that cultural diversity is critical in increasing productivity of the Cultural and Creative Industries, and it cultivates social cohesion. In this regard, the Public Service Commission is requesting all Heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies to allow all public servants to participate in the 2024 National Culture Month Commemorations by dressing in formal attire of the National, African or Cultural fabric from the 27th to 31st May 2024,” said Dr Choruma.

She said all Ministries, Departments and Agencies were to post the message on their social media platforms photos of staff members adorned in their African and or cultural attires.