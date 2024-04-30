CKay and Olamide collaborate on new single ‘Wahala’

Mthabisi Tshuma,[email protected]

Nigerian singer-songwriter CKay, alongside the acclaimed artiste Olamide, has released a new single titled “Wahala”, captivating music lovers with its dynamic sound and close to 700 000 views on YouTube already.

This track adds yet another layer to CKay’s impressive music portfolio.

Following the success of his earlier music, CKay’s “Wahala” features a captivating Spanish-influenced guitar melody by Moonesawmy Devadasen, blending seamlessly with CKay’s enchanting vocals and Olamide’s adept storytelling.

This combination brings a fresh and energetic vibe to the music scene.

Speaking through Warner Music Africa, CKay shared insights into the inspiration behind the song: “It’s about problematic sexiness.

Olamide and I complemented each other really well on the record.

I think it’s beautiful,” he explained. The chemistry between the two artistes is palpable throughout the track.

2024 began on a high note for CKay with the release of “Is it you? / Mysterious love” on January 26.

These tracks, co-produced by CKay and Reward Beatz, have also seen significant streaming success, with “Mysterious Love” reaching 4 million streams and “Is It You?” nearing 3 million streams. – @mthabisi_mthire