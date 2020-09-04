C’Khanda P highlights Covid-19 effects through sorrowful song

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

KASI RAP musician C’Khanda P has dropped a track titled Usizi which captures the sorrowful atmosphere that has engulfed the world due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The track which was produced by BMC of Play On Studios features talented musicians Mzistoz Mfanafuthi and Mitchell.

Listening to the track that was released on Thursday, one is left shaken after being given an insight of what the world has become as people, who are now desperate, are becoming evil.

The song was released timely as the country is still trying to come to terms with the death of an elderly couple from Plumtree which was brutally murdered at their village home this week.

Commenting on the song’s inspiration, C’Khanda P said: “The single Usizi talks about how life is slowly changing as we’re coming across sorrowful things that are really shocking. Through Usizi, I wanted to advise people about the need for change of behaviour and encourage them to maintain Ubuntu.”

– @mthabisi_mthire