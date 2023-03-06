C’khanyiso Dat Guy joins drug abuse fight

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

COMEDIAN C’khanyiso Dat Guy has joined the fight to end drug abuse and he wants to achieve this by embarking on a comedy tour that will see him perform across the country.

Dubbed Not A Rasta, the tour will see the artist perform in Chinhoyi and Gweru in May before traveling to Kadoma and Kwekwe in June. Bulawayo and Lupane will host the comedian in September while in October, he will head to Masvingo and Victoria Falls. The tour will end in November with shows in Bulawayo and Harare.

Said C’khanyiso Dat Guy: “The tour is named Not A Rasta because everyone stereotypes people with dreadlocks when it comes to bad things. In the wake of the Government coming up with programs to fight drug abuse, I’m joining in the fight as this has become a pandemic that has hit the country.

“As a nation, we’re hiding behind rastas accusing them of doing drugs, but in actual fact, drugs are affecting everyone.

“The objective is to address and suggest ways to deal with mental health issues through stand-up comedy.”

He said he will also take the opportunity to market the beautiful nation of Zimbabwe during his tour.

“I’ll also change the narrative about Zimbabwe, showing that we have beautiful places through visiting tourist attractions and showcasing freedom of speech.

“This is also a chance for me to meet people around the country, people who know me from a sitcom, Special Class that was a national hit on ZBC.”

He added that he will collaborate with local artistes in a move that will see them perform at his shows. – @mthabisi_mthire