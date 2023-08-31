Claire Mujeye looking forward to inter-provincials tennis tourney

Sports Reporter

AFTER claiming gold in the girls’ under-12 category during the just ended 2023 Zimbabwe Closed tennis championship held at Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC), Harare based youngster. Claire Mujeye is eager to go to the next tournament which gets underway tomorrow at the same venue.

The 11-year-old youngster said she is already looking forward to the interprovincials tennis tournament after her impressive spell in the Zimbabwe Closed which came to an end today.

“I am happy that I won the biggest annual tournament in Zimbabwe and I am looking forward to the interprovincials and playing more tournaments and having more wins,” said Mujeye.

In her age group, she was followed by Passion Chigumira who claimed the silver medal and Tanya Chinyemba who took home the bronze medal.