Clamped South African bound bus infuriates business owners

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

SINCE 8:30am, a South Africa bound bus has been obstructing several shop entrances along 6th Avenue and Fife Street in Bulawayo on Monday, a situation that infuriated business owners in the area.

The unbranded long distance bus was clamped by members of Trendy Three Investments (TTI) for picking up passengers in an undesignated place.

Unaware that the bus had been clamped, some passengers travelling to the neighbouring country bought tickets as early as 12noon under the impression that the bus would depart when full.

The bus crew continued taking bus fares from unsuspecting passengers until around 5pm when Chronicle was alerted of the situation by an angry passenger.

For hours, the passengers have been stranded with some of them resorting to using toilets at a nearby bar and grill known as Snappies owned by local businessman Mr Winston Babbage.

Mr Babbage said the bus had been obstructing entrances into their businesses as well as taking up parking space for potential customers.

“The bus was clamped by the TTI in the morning and up to now it’s still here but the bus crew continues taking money from passengers. Some of the passengers, who have since early morning, are now using our toilets,” said Mr Babbage.

An aggrieved passenger said she bought a ticket at 11am after being promised by the bus crew that the bus would be on its way to South Africa before lunch.

‘I have to be back at work on New Year’s Day so I have no choice but to use this bus that I unfortunately have never used before. I only learnt that the bus had been clamped around 2pm when I asked the driver what we were still doing in Bulawayo,” said the passenger who requested not to be named.

Another business owner said he contacted TTI to find out why the bus was not towed more than eight hours after it was clamped.

“I was not given a satisfactory answer. Our customers have nowhere to park because the bus has blocked parking bays,” fused the business owner.

The bus crew declined to entertain questions from the Chronicle news crew.