Clash against Bosso a huge test: Antipas

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

CHICKEN INN coach Joey Antipas says their clash against Highlanders in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday will be a huge test to their title credentials.

The local derby promises to be explosive, with both sides targeting maximum points.

Highlanders are battling to get into the top half of the 18-team table, while Chicken Inn want to keep up with Dynamos, who they are currently tied with on 26 points at the top of the log.

DeMbare lead the table with their superior two-goal difference over the Gamecocks.

Highlanders had all along been declaring their mission to win the league, but reality is stacked against them, as they remain rooted in 10th place on the table with 14 points from 11 matches.

Chicken Inn have a more realistic chance of winning the title compared to their neighbours, who are likely to be punished by the PSL for crowd trouble caused by their fans in a league game against FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium last Saturday.

The match was abandoned with the two sides deadlocked 1-1, but the platinum miners look certain to be awarded all three points with a 3-0 score line.

Antipas feels Sunday’s derby will be tough, especially if Highlanders’ fans come in their numbers.

“We are gearing up for this tough encounter and hopefully we can come up with something out of the game.

We are likely to welcome Richard Hachiro into the side, as he started training on Tuesday and looks to be in good shape.

Highlanders are always a test no matter where you play them or the situation that is there,” said Antipas.

“They have a good and solid side and they also have the backing of their fans, so this is a big test for us.

Once the fans come in thousands, they have a huge impact on the game.

Any club would love to have such supporters that are passionate about their club because they back their team all the way.

So, we have to be focused and ready for the battle,” he said.

Chicken Inn go into Sunday’s tie at the back of a 1-0 win over Whawha.

Although that win was not that convincing, the Gamecocks showed the ability to grind results even when not in form.

PSL Matchday 13 fixtures

Friday: Yadah vs Triangle United (National Sports Stadium)

Saturday: Herentals vs FC Platinum (National Sports Stadium), Black Rhinos vs Tenax (Sakubva), Bulawayo City vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Harare City (Baobab), Whawha vs Dynamos (Ascot)

Sunday: Highlanders vs Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds vs ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Caps United vs Cranborne Bullets (National Sports Stadium