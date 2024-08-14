Clashing groups cause havoc in Kadoma
Sheronrose Mugombi, [email protected]
POLICE arrested 27 people who damaged public property in violent clashes that left one person dead in Battlfield, Kadoma.
In a statement on X, police said on 9 August two rival groups, identified as Ziga and Magrigamba, clashed resulting in the death of a woman, Matron Mpofu (40) and destruction of shacks and two vehicles at Matigimu compound. Various household goods, including clothes, furniture and cell phones were set on fire.
