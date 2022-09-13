Clearing agents adapt to the ease of doing business

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

CUSTOMS and clearing agents in the country have started embracing the Government’s mantra on the ease of doing business by ensuring that most of their members are professionally trained on Customs Legislation Procedures (CPL) to ensure smooth trade facilitation across the ports of entry is seamless.

According to the Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe (SFAAZ), it is critical for their members to be well versed with all the necessary customs formalities to minimize bottlenecks that affect the smooth flow of cargo.

In an interview during the graduation of 27 freight forwarders mostly middle managers in Beitbridge on Friday, SFAAZ secretary for the Beitbridge chapter, Mrs Catherine Hlanguyo said they had decentralized the training and graduation at major ports of entry and exit across Zimbabwe.

Twenty-six agents graduated with diplomas in Customs Legislation Procedures while one received a Diploma in Freight Forwarding Practice.

The course is organized by SFAAZ and is a prerequisite for one to be registered formally as a freighter forwarder with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra).

It is envisaged that the requirement will eradicate the mushrooming of touts and wheeler dealers who dupe people or smuggle goods while masquerading as customs clearing agents.

“We believe that it is important that we train an employee who leaves than to keep an untrained one,” said Mrs Hlanguyo.

“The reasons are well known especially when we consider the risk that we shoulder on behalf of the owners of goods and Zimra fines that are incurred during customs clearance.

“The training that we offer is tailor made to suit the needs of our industry and we are validated by FIATA, the global federation for freight forwarders, which is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. In addition, we are registered with the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education in terms of the Zimbabwean law.”

She said now SFAAZ was the sole provider of relevant training in the freight forwarding sector in the country. The official said it was very important for people in the sector to adopt professionalism as a way of doing business in line with the Government policy to promote regional and international trade.

A representative of the Transport Operators Association of Zimbabwe, Mr Osbert Shumba, said it was a welcome development that the freight forwarding sector was prioritising the use of professional and knowledgeable people.

“This is an industry full of its own challenges but it needs dynamic persons who can meet these challenges. Things are always hanging and you really need to comprehend all these,” he said.

“In fact, this sector is key since it is the nerve of the supply chain from supply of raw material up to the end user. In each part of the supply chain, you will find that the qualifications fit very well within and along the entire supply chain,” said Mr Shumba.

He said freight forwarders were a vital cog in the efficient movement of good across borders. Zimborders Consortium general manager, Mr Nqobile Ncube, said the route taken by the freight forwarders was in line with the modernization of the border post that is riding on enhancing automation and efficiencies.

He said the new look border has come with new processes and automation, which requires higher professionalism.

“We are glad that these courses, which are internationally accredited are in sync with our expectations in terms of improving efficiencies at the borders,” said Mr Ncube.

“SFAAZ is now standardizing operations and regulations. This is a smart move that rides on the new way of doing business, which comes with the upgrade of facilities, especially at the Beitbridge Border post, which comes with a lot of processes and automation, which need knowledgeable people.”

Some of the graduates said although they had vast experience in the industry, they had opted to upgrade their skills through professional training.

“We are now able to adapt to the new way of doing business considering that the process flows at the borders are changing with the coming in of digitization,” said Mr Elias Kanyangu.

“Once you are professionally trained, you are now better placed to handle queues, challenges and submitting the proper documents to speed up the flow of cargo.”

Another trainee, Miss Elsie Paradzai said during the training they had a feel of what goes on in the industry and that they were now knowledgeable on all the issues relating to customs procedures. This, she said, was key in sustaining their businesses and building the national economy.