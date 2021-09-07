Clement Magwaza moots powerful comeback

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

RHUMBA maestro Clement Magwaza of the Kokotsha Makokotsha fame has vowed to make a powerful comeback after having been on a hiatus due to the pandemic.

In an interview, Magwaza said he is ready to make a comeback and entertain his fans who have stood by him for the past two decades.

He said he will be launching an album next month across the Southern African region.

“I’m proud to tell my fans that something big is brewing as I’m working on an album that will be released by November. We haven’t named it yet as we’re still in the post-production stage.

“These past months have been very bad as they’ve seen us being separated from our fans. But now things are starting to shape up following the decline of Covid-19 cases,” he said.

Magwaza said once complete, he will give all his fans across the region a live feel of the album.

“The album will first be launched in Johannesburg followed by Bulawayo when live shows resume. We’ll also launch it in Gaborone, Botswana.

“Everything is in place as we want people to dance during the Christmas period and let people be merry as it’s been a while since people enjoyed,” said Magwaza.

He said people should look out for a track called Iwoso.

“One of the tracks to look out for is a song called Iwoso which will make people reminisce about the good old days.” – @mthabisi_mthire