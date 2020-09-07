Clicks store petrol-bombed as EFF shut down over hair ad kicks off

The Clicks at Saveways Centre in Emalahleni (Witbank) was petrol-bombed on Monday morning.

A police source told TimesLIVE that there was minimal damage, with just a trolley catching fire.

Management of Saveways Clicks confirmed the incident. They said they were still conducting an investigation into the incident.

At the nearby Highveld Mall, a few EFF members have gathered in the parking lot. Inside the mall, the opening time has come and gone with the roller doors yet to be opened. Staff arrived at work in their plain clothes and were apparently advised to use a back entrance by security.

This comes as the EFF is leading a protest aimed at shutting stores run by the beauty and health retailer countrywide, after an advert deemed demeaning to black hair.

Party leader Julius Malema is outside Clicks at the Mall of the North, Polokwane.

“The only way to make capitalists apologise and feel genuine remorse is for them to lose money. #ClicksMustFall,” the party states. – sowetanlive