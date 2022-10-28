CLIFFHANGER!…ED congratulates Chevrons

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated the Zimbabwe senior men’s cricket team following their spectacular triumph over Pakistan at the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup that is underway in Australia.

The Chevrons beat Pakistan by one run at the Perth Stadium in a Super 12 Group 2 encounter yesterday.

President Mnangagwa, in congratulating the lads on Twitter even threw in a joke about Pakistan sending a fake Mr Bean to Zimbabwe.

“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim,’’ tweeted President Mnangagwa.

The ongoing joke about ‘Mr Bean’ emanated after a Pakistan man named Asif Muhammed traveled to Zimbabwe in 2016 and is a lookalike of the iconic British actor Rowan Atkinson. The Pakistan national presented himself as Atkinson and ‘duped’ a number of people present at the event.

Ahead of the match, a Zimbabwean fan posted on Twitter that they were looking to settle scores with Pakistan on the cricket field as revenge for the Asian country sending a fake Mr Bean to Zimbabwe. The tweet went viral, leading to yesterday’s game between Zimbabwe and Pakistan hilariously nicknamed the ‘Bean Derby’.