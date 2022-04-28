Climate change affects regional economic development in Sadc

Vincent Gono, Features Editor

SEVENTY-year-old Melusi Chuma clasps his hands loosely on his back and walks with a resigned step as if he wants to fall from the front.

And when he smiles, which he seldom does, one tooth stands courageously in his mouth like a tree in a desert. He shakes his head in disbelief as he inspects his once lush green maize crop that has turned brown.

Mr Chuma is one of the elderly farmers in Mvundu village in the Siansundu community of Binga district in Matabeleland North Province. The district has good soils and the rains have not been disappointing in the past years.

They have been able to harvest enough for consumption and a surplus which they would sell and use the money for other things such as school fees and medicals which is the norm with all farming communities in the most of Africa.

“I am gut-wrenched,” he said.

“My maize crop that I planted using the Pfumvudza/Intwasa concept was so promising until the sun came in February with a fierce cruelty.

We have known February to be a wet month and January a hot one but this time it was vice-versa,” he said with an expression of hopelessness that betrays an inner pain.

“We have had of climate change but its effects have not manifested themselves this cruelly. We have been able to harvest enough for family consumption,” he said.

Mr Chuma now pins his hopes of getting supplies of food from family members in Zambia.

Binga district is juxtaposed by the Sinazongwe district in Zambia which stretches far and wide to the north of the Kariba Dam. The mighty Zambezi River imposes itself between the two districts.

History has it that the two districts were one occupied by the Tonga people. There is a lot of commonality between the two districts.

The people share a common language – Tonga and their culture is fairly the same. In fact, they are one large group separated by the colonial borders.

They are not the only ones divided by colonialism. The Venda in Beitbridge were separated from their kith and kin across the Limpopo in South Africa and so are the Manyika in Zimbabwe’s Manicaland Province and their relatives in the Manica Province of Mozambique.

These socio-cultural divisions were done for political expediency and they are a repository of what makes up the greater part of the 16 member Southern African Development Community (SADC)’s communities.

He says most of the clan is in Zambia and they usually get to visit each other in times of bereavement, in times of drought and during traditional family ceremonies. He is not a stranger to the communities there.

“I have got relatives in Zambia’s Sinazongwe district just across the Zambezi River. Actually, that is where we came from and we somehow got divided by the colonial boundaries.

We were pushed further from each other when the Kariba Dam was constructed, otherwise we share everything except that the division created by the Zambezi River now defines our different nationalities,” he said.

Mr Chuma says he has been travelling to Zambia often to get foodstuffs from relatives but with Covid-19 restrictions he has not been going there.

A number of villagers in Binga district take advantage of their proximity to Zambia and cross over each time there is a shortage of supplies at home.

Some have been travelling to Malawi while others cross into South Africa using their cultural nexus which brings the entire Southern African region far beyond just being neighbours.

Mr Chuma said the effects of climate change are making them connect more with relatives in Zambia as they now visit each other more frequently than before to get supplies of basic foodstuff and medical drugs for them and their livestock.

“You know they used to come and buy groceries here such as sugar, soap and cooking oil during dollarization. Their soils are fertile and the rains were enough to see through their maize crop although like in Zimbabwe some areas were affected by the hot spell,” he said.

He said the villagers were still trying to adjust to the changing rainfall patterns and the seasons thereof adding that it was difficult as rainfall has become haphazard and no longer systemic leading to an undefined planting season.

This according to him has led to consecutive droughts especially in Zimbabwe with a few lucky pockets getting a better harvest.

“It has become more of guesswork than proper timing. We used to plant in November but this year we celebrated Christmas and New Year without planting.

January used to be a dry month but now a number of areas received more rainfall in January. It’s all confusing,” he said.

Weather patterns in the past few years in the SADC region has been characterized by extreme events such as cyclones, heat waves, extreme and consecutive droughts which are believed to be caused by changes in climate.

Although the changes are not confined to SADC, the region is uniquely susceptible especially that its economy is agro-based.

Research has shown that in coming decades, the SADC region will experience higher land and ocean surface temperatures than in the past, which will affect rainfall, winds, and the timing and intensity of weather events.

Climate change scientist Ms Emily Matingo says climate change poses a number of risks to SADC goals for regional economic development.

“Increased frequency of floods and cyclones damage infrastructure, destroy agricultural activity, disrupt livelihoods, and cause loss of life. Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi are still counting losses incurred to Cyclone Idai as a result of climate change.

The phenomenon is very real and SADC needs to commit itself to adaptation and mitigation strategies,” she said.

She said there has been progress in the area of educating communities in the region on climate change and pointed to the challenge of language and terminology.

“The language of climate change has so many scientific terms. The terms need to be broken down and simplified, even putting them in various vernacular languages for the benefit of everyone.

The communities should also develop an interest in weather forecasts. The region being an agro-based one should also invest in agro-meteorology technology so that the generality of the people are able to make informed agro decisions,” said Ms Matingo.

She said the flooding in Madagascar, Mozambique and parts of Zimbabwe which are all members of SADC caused by tropical storm Ana speaks volumes of the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather conditions caused by climate change.

SADC Executive Secretary Mr Elias Magosi said the region must commit itself to working collectively and tirelessly with partners, in their various capacities, to deepen existing cooperation and to promote regional integration agenda outlined in the SADC RISDP 2020-2030, which is a 10-year strategic plan covering strategic priority areas of peace, security, industrial development and market integration, infrastructure development in support of regional integration, social and human capital development, cross-cutting issues including gender, youth, environment and climate change among others.

“We must put our efforts together, using our national and regional policies, plans and strategies to address poverty and hunger.

“Impacts of climate change to food security should not be underestimated, we must therefore, put in place measures to address the devastating impacts of climate change that threaten to undermine all the gains made so far,” he said.

The Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has identified Southern Africa as being very susceptible to climate change.

It noted that, climate change is already changing the geographic distribution, frequency and intensity of weather-related hazards and threatens to undermine the resilience of poorer countries and their citizens to absorb loss and recover from disaster impacts.

“Climate change acts as a ‘threat multiplier’ by exacerbating existing vulnerabilities. Throughout the region water resources management practices should be adapted to become less vulnerable to climate changes.

Water management should also be promoted as a tool to improve climate resilience in the region,” noted the IPCC.

Southern Africa is one of the five regions in the world exposed to serious risk of flooding in coastal and deltaic area while water scarcity is also intensified through disrupted rainfall patterns, increased evaporation loss and increased water demand in all sectors.

Drought-prone areas of Namibia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe are likely to be more vulnerable to climate change than the more humid areas of Tanzania or Zambia.

Climate change director in Zimbabwe Mr Washington Zhakata said SADC needed to strengthen the implementation of strategies to mitigate the effects of climate change.

“Mitigation measures include the adoption of more efficient uses of fossil fuels, the conversion to renewable energies such as solar and wind power, as opposed to coal and the expansion of forest areas and other sinks to remove greater amounts of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

However the switch to more appropriate sources of energy is not going to be easy if no funding is advanced.

“In that regard SADC has been struggling to move in response to the global call for coal powered plants to be phased out especially where there are no alternatives in place and with a no financial backing,” he said.

Mr Zhakata said the reality of climate change should be spread to the rural communities in the region so that people appreciate what they were faced with.

He added that although all SADC Member States were part to different conventions on climate change very little has been done as action was informed by national climate change response strategies which enjoy less appreciation from parliaments.