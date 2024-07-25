Climate Change Management Bill consultation in Bulawayo

Sikhumbuzo Moyo – [email protected]

STAKEHOLDERS are gathered at a Bulawayo hotel for consultation on the Climate Change Management Bill which seeks to find solutions on the real and present danger of climate change.

The public hearings, conducted by the Ministry of Environment, Climate and Wildlife, were rolled out last month in Marondera, Mashonaland East and early this month, the engagements were taken to Lupane, Matabeleland North province.

In today’s gathering, Bulawayo’s Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Judith Ncube is expected to give welcome remarks before the climate change management department director Mr Washington Zhakata gives the objectives of the hearings. The Minister of Environment, Climate and Wildlife Dr Sithembiso Nyoni will give the keynote address.

After Minister Nyoni’s address, the Ministry’s deputy director, adaptation in the climate change management Mr Kudzai Ndidzano will present a paper on the climate change story in Zimbabwe, ratíonale for development of the draft climate change management bill.