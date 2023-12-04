Climate financing dominates discussions at COP28

Leonard Ncube in Dubai, UAE

THE need to urgently unlock climate financing dominated discussions on the second day of the ongoing United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), with world leaders calling for urgent funding of projects that mitigate adverse impact and enhance adaptation.

President Mnangagwa attended the Heads of State session and addressed delegates on Friday, and was yesterday engaged in a series of meetings with various partners.

The convention began on Thursday and will end on December 12 at the Dubai Expo Centre.

It comes at a time when global temperatures are rising with 2023 touted as the hottest year. Africa is responsible for less than five percent of emissions despite the continent being on the receiving end of floods, landslides, droughts, and other calamities related to global warming.

The African Group of Negotiators chaired by Zambia, has been pushing for a just transition and climate financing among other issues on the backdrop of a yet-to-be-implemented promise of US$100 billion climate financing made by developed countries. The promise was to pay US$40 billion per year until 2025.

The general call has been for nations to realise that climate and migration from fossil fuels are some of the biggest challenges hence the need for just energy transition and climate financing.

In separate platforms, world leaders said Africa cannot do it alone without the private sector, and above all, developed countries must honour their pledge.

President Mnangagwa has said while developing countries “did not warm the globe” through fossil emissions, they were working together with others to be part of the solution to climate change.

He said Zimbabwe had made significant strides towards climate change mitigation using its resources despite the illegal sanctions imposed on the country.

United Nations Secretary-General Mr Antonio Guterres said it was not too late to reach the 1,5 degrees Celsius limit set in the Paris Agreement and urged co-operation and more political will.

“I urge nations to speed up the processes and the 1,5 degrees limit is only possible if, ultimately, we stop burning fossil fuels. Developing countries are devastated by disasters,” he said.

“The global stock-take must commit to a surge in financing including adaptation, and loss and damage. It must support international banks to leverage private finance for developing countries in climate action.

“Developed countries must show commitment to climate finance and pay US$40 billion per year until 2025 as is promised, and clarify delivery on the US$100 billion as promised.”

The UN chief said climate change was not just another issue in a box, and called upon all stakeholders to play ball.

King Charles of Britain said dealing with climate change is a huge task and the hope of the world lies with the decisions taken by leaders.

He urged the public and private sector players to come together in dealing with climate change through accelerating innovation and deployment of renewable energy and regeneration agriculture.

President of Brazil Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said the world should stop financing guns and wars, and fund programmes that address vulnerability.

“The generation that destroys the environment is not the one that pays the price. The Kyoto Protocol and Paris Agreement are not being implemented, let’s work together and Brazil is ready to support climate mitigation as we also move towards zero deforestation by 2030,” he said.

Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan said Africa needs funding now and this should come in various forms including green bonds, as opposed to loans that will leave the continent in debt.

She called for urgent implementation of agreements and promises made by the developed countries.

Senegal President Macky Sall said climate change should not delay development while the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre, in support of developing countries, called for the strengthening of adaptation.

She said African countries have solutions for that transformation and what is needed are resources and technology.

“We need to scale up climate financing. Africa cannot and should not be expected to shoulder this burden alone,” she said.