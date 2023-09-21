“Climate Proofing the Tourism Industry” Indaba on, in Masvingo

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority was part of the conversation on “Climate Proofing the Tourism Industry” which took place in the morning at the Great Zimbabwe Hotel hosted by the United Nations Programme.

Earlier this month the Ministry of Environment, Climate, Tourism, and Hospitality Industry launched the Tourism Month campaign amid reports that it has recorded an increase of more than 60 percent in tourist arrivals and 16 percent growth in receipts in the first half of the year.

Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said investment in the tourism sector is expected to increase with the growing confidence in destination Zimbabwe and financial support from the Tourism Revolving Fund from the Government to assist operators in refurbishing, expanding, and retooling.

Zimbabwe’s promotion as a Meeting, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) increased with numerous conferences and events being held in the country.

The 2023 World Tourism Day celebrations will run under the theme: “Tourism and green investments. Placing emphasis on investing in people, investing in the planet, and investing in Prosperity.”

Member States are encouraged to empower communities for sustenance and ensure sustainable tourism development for economic growth and for the benefit of future generations.

World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on 27 September, after being set aside by the UNWTO to create awareness among the international community on the socio-economic benefits derived from the travel and tourism sector together with its entire value chains.

To this end, the Ministry of Environment declared the month of September as a tourism month to foster awareness of the critical role the tourism sector plays in advancing the development agenda.

The national celebrations rotate among provinces in line with the Government’s Devolution Agenda and thrust of leaving no one and no place behind.