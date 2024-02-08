  • Today Thu, 08 Feb 2024

Clinic in Vungu completed using Devolution funds

Online Reporter

IMPALA Clinic in Vungu, Midlands which was built using devolution funds is complete and has been commissioned.

In a post by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on X, the facility will cater for more than 3 000 villagers in the surrounding areas.

