Clinic in Vungu completed using Devolution funds
Online Reporter
IMPALA Clinic in Vungu, Midlands which was built using devolution funds is complete and has been commissioned.
In a post by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works on X, the facility will cater for more than 3 000 villagers in the surrounding areas.
