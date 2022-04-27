Clive Chigubhu burial tentatively set for Saturday…as family unites creative sector with burial arrangements

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

THE burial of comedian Clive Chigubhu who died on Wednesday morning at his home in Barbourfields suburb in Bulawayo has been tentatively set for this Saturday.

The award-winning comedian succumbed to cancer leaving behind his five-year-old daughter.

A bittersweet moment is what most describes the cordial relationship between the family of the late Zimbabwean comedian and the creative sector who have joined hands to organise the burial.

According to family members, Chigubhu who was in March, diagnosed with Diffuse Large B Cell lymphoma, a type of cancer that left him bedridden and unable to talk, had started to receive treatment on Monday.

Things seemed to be looking up as he was reportedly in a jovial mood yesterday when friends and family visited him.

This news crew visited Chigubhu’s homestead on Wednesday morning where mourners were gathered at number 33 Barbourfields (opposite Barbourfields stadium).

Artistes had started to flock in to pay their condolences and these included comedian Babongile Sikhonjwa, Ntando Van Moyo, MaForty, musician Mzoe 7 and TV personality Zandile “Zazalicious” Ndlovu. Their faces looked blur with disappointment and dismay as they were still trying to come to terms with the death of one of the most sought-after comedians in the country.

Chigubhu’s mother Sinomuhle Diana said she was still to come to terms with the death of her son. His daughter who was walking around the yard seemed unfazed by what was happening through her jovial acts, something she surely inherited from her departed father.

Babongile Sikhonjwa who was speaking on behalf of the family said funeral arrangements have been tentatively set for Saturday.

“Tentatively, the funeral will be on Saturday morning. We’re running around with the family working on arrangements. We’re hoping to bury him at Imvutshu cemetery,” said Skhonjwa.

He appealed to individuals and companies who were willing to support the late artiste to feel free to do so so that they give him a befitting send-off.

“As artistes, we have an organising committee for situations like these and we’re appealing to those who want to support to feel free to do so.”

Comedian Ntando Van Moyo who was among those who were instrumental in developing Chigubhu’s career through the Umahlekisa Comedy Nights platform said they were actually working on organising a show for Chigubhu.

“He was staged to have a one-man show in March that we were working on. He later cancelled it saying he wasn’t feeling well and he asked us not to spread the message.

“In retrospect, it could have been wise to spread the message as we could now be sitting here laughing to his jokes and not mourning. But anyway, everything has its own time,” said Ntando Van Moyo.

Another comedian MaForty who worked closely with Chigubhu said: “In comedy, Chigubhu was my senior, but in life, he was my junior as I knew him for over 10 years. His death hurts as he had a bright future. It’s sad as we find ourselves in a state of giving him his flowers when he has gone.”

Sikhonjwa said daily prayers will be held at the family home from 6PM till the day of the burial. [email protected]_mthire