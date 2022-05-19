Clive Chigubu show on this weekend, Yee Yee!

Angela Sibanda, Showbiz Reporter

Comedians from Bulawayo will this Saturday unite to honour the late Clive Chigubu through a show dubbed “The Clive Show”.

Established and up-and-coming comedians are expected to perform at the show whose main aim is to raise money for the late comedian’s family. Among those billed to perform at the show taking place at the Hope Centre in the CBD are Maforty, Babongile Sikhonjwa, Ntando Van Moyo, Zex Mdawini, Zwe, Mandla Da Comedian, Marshal Elando and Nomsa Dee.

Chigubu, an award-winning comedian, died last month after battling cancer. He left behind, his five-year-old daughter.

One of the organisers of the event, comedian Ntando Van Moyo, who was among those who were instrumental in developing Chigubu’s career through the Umahlekisa Comedy Nights platform, said the show was supposed to be held to raise money for Chigubu’s medical care. However, he died before they could host the show so they have decided to go ahead with the event to raise funds for his family.

“We had planned to have the show last month to raise money for his treatment, but now that he is no more, we have decided to go on with the show and give the money to his family. This is our way of celebrating his life and contributions to the industry. Almost all comedians from the city, both established and up-and-coming will perform at the show,” Van Moyo said.