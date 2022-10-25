Clive Muchenje wins FBC Elephant Hills Golf Open

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

EIGHTEEN-YEAR-old Clive Muchenje of ZRP Golf Club in Harare won the FBC Elephant Hills Golf Open held at the Elephant Hills Golf Course over the weekend.

Muchenje and last year’s champion Josphat Phiri had an overall gross score of 236 of the three rounds played. The two were tied again on play-off for hole numbers one, two and nine. The youngster eventually won after a sudden death play-off on the second hole.

It was the first time the Elephant Hills Open has been won by a player from outside Matabeleland North.

African Sun Limited, on whose facility the golf course is situated at Elephant Hills Resort, have pledged to grow the tournament bigger. A total of 120 amateur golfers took part in the two-day event. Last year, 92 golfers took part in the event that was making a return having last been held in 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tee off was on Saturday and play resumed on Sunday with a few drop-outs. The prize giving was on Sunday evening.

Muchenje declared he would defend his title as he eyes professional golf especially in the Sunshine Tour.

“I am very happy to win this tournament for the first time in amateur golf. It was really a tough game and I really thank God for the win. I have played other tournaments before, one of them in Mutare and finished second. I want to be a professional golfer and if possible play in the Sunshine Tour,” he said.

Stella Feldman from Gweru Golf Club was overall winner in the female category that had 16 players as she reclaimed the title she won in 2019.

Speaking on behalf of the sponsors, FBC head of marketing Roy Nyakunuwa said the financial institution is playing its part in promoting sports tourism.

“Our participation here is in line with what the FBC brand represents in terms of enhancing the well-being of communities that we serve. We have seen it fit to partner with Elephant Hills and as a financial institution we are a significant player in the tourism value chain where we want to enhance the product.

“We have seen it fit to come and support sports tourism through golf and we hope to continue supporting this cause,” he said.

Victoria Falls acting mayor, Patricia Mwale, who was guest of honour at the prize giving ceremony, said the tournament adds value to the resort city’s basket of activities.

“We appreciate the sponsors and organisers of this tournament which we don’t want to take lightly as it adds value to this city. We have the best facilities and with these activities we can develop sports tourism,” said Mwale.

Matabeleland Golf Association president, Vincent Makamure said the tournament had set the tone on the need to promote juniors. He said the tournament also promotes sports tourism.

“Because of the fact that we had to go on a play off it means the competition was tough. There was play off on the first round and another play off on the second round and then sudden death which means they played six holes and all equalled.

“There was then one extra hole to decide the winner on a sudden death and I am happy and pleased because for the first time we have had someone from outside Victoria Falls winning this tournament and this is just a young boy. As we look at developing youngsters, this should be a wake-up call to say we have lots of youngsters that should be coming here and compete to win this tournament,” he said.

— @ncubeleon