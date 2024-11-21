Cllr Mutasa Sworn in as Victoria Falls Ward 1 Councillor Following High Court Ruling

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

The ZANU-PF candidate for Ward 1 in Victoria Falls’ by-elections, originally set for 30 November, has this morning taken the oath of office and loyalty, confirming him as a councillor following a High Court ruling that disqualified his opponent and automatically declared him the winner.

Cllr Tonderai Mutasa was contesting against Mr Ephias Mambume, who has since decided to become an independent after being recalled by the Sengezo Tshabangu-led Citizens Coalition for Change.

High Court Judge Justice Bongani Ndlovu disqualified Mr Mambume and declared Cllr Mutasa duly elected following an urgent chamber application.

The petition to the Electoral Court was based on Mr Mambume’s alleged failure to pay rates, with records showing he owed ZWG 103,039 and US$7,127.50 on one stand, along with US$5,160 on another. The local authority has stated that Mr Mambume owes a total of US$17,500.

Cllr Mutasa took the oath of loyalty to the laws of Zimbabwe and the city’s by-laws before Victoria Falls City Council Town Clerk Mr Ronnie Dube this morning.

This follows Mr Mambume’s decision to approach the Supreme Court to challenge the High Court ruling.

“I think you are all aware that this is a special meeting in the council where we are swearing in the councillor for Ward 1. Section 47, Subsection 3, states that before undertaking any duties, a councillor shall take an oath of loyalty and an oath of office before the Town Clerk. That is what we are going to do today.

“This is a result of the court judgment, which ordered that the 3rd respondent (Mr Ephias Mambume) was disqualified from nomination as a candidate by operation of law due to default in the payment of water and rates in respect of stand 1658 and BB7. With that background, we proceed and ask Tonderai Mutasa to come forward to take the first oath,” said Mr Dube in his welcome remarks.

The swearing-in was attended by various stakeholders in the city, councillors, and staff.

“We thank you for coming to witness this occasion, the swearing-in of Cllr Mutasa as a fully-fledged councillor of this city,” he added afterwards.

Cllr Mutasa is not new to the local authority, having previously served as a councillor for the same ward in the previous term after winning a by-election.

The city has 11 wards, with 11 elected councillors and three proportional representation lawmakers.

— @ncubeleon