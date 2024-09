Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online writer

DYNAMOS defenders Frank Mkarati and Tendaishe Magwaza were yesterday involved in a road traffic accident while driving from Harare to Chitungwiza.

They were admitted to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls were X-rays were taken to ascertain the degree of their injuries.

According to club vice chairman Clemence Chimbari, the duo were discharged and are now receiving treatment at home.

More to follow…