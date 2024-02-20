Close to 2 million vaccinated against cholera, new cases drop

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

ZIMBABWE has managed to vaccinate close to two million people from Cholera hotspots across the country during the past few days amid reports of a steady decline in the new cases.

Despite fears from regional countries that are also battling Cholera, the one-dose strategy has proven to be effective in curbing outbreaks, although evidence on the exact duration of protection is limited, and protection appears to be much lower in children, experts say.

With a two-dose regimen, when the second dose is administrated within six months of the first, immunity against infection lasts for three years.

The first cholera outbreak in Zimbabwe was detected in last year on 12 February in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province.

To date, suspected and confirmed cases have been reported in 61 districts in all the 10 provinces of the country since the beginning of 2023.

The outbreak has now spread to more than the 17 traditional cholera hotspot districts of Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera, Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

Recent statistics from the Ministry of Health Care show that Zimbabwe has managed to secure 2, 3 million oral cholera vaccines targeted at hotspots in different parts of the country, which had recorded a high number of cases.

“Oral Cholera Vaccine (OCV) started on Monday 29 January 2024 after the launch by the Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Douglas Mombeshora at Kuwadzana Poly Clinic in Harare.

“As of February 16 cumulatively 1 998 451 people received OCV. The OCV campaign is targeted for cholera hotspots in the country,” read the statement from the ministry.

“As of February 18, 2024 a cumulative total of 25 086 suspected cholera cases, 71 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 465 suspected cholera deaths and 2 623 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported. As of 18 February 2024, 142 are cases hospitalized at Chiredzi.”