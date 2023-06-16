Close to 650 cholera cases so far

The Chronicle

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, [email protected]

A total of 647 cholera cases have so far been recorded in Zimbabwe with 66 new suspected and confirmed cases around the country in the past 24 hours.

The suspected cases were reported from Harare (21), Buhera (seven), and Chimanimani (three).

Statistics from the Ministry of Health and Child Care show that there are 66 hospitalized cases.

“The 17 cholera hotspot districts in the country are Buhera, Chegutu, Chikomba, Chimanimani, Chipinge, Chitungwiza, Chiredzi, Harare, Gokwe North, Marondera,

Mazowe, Shamva, Mutare, Murehwa, Mwenezi, Seke and Wedza.

“The first cholera outbreak in the country in 2023 started on the 12th of February 2023 in Chegutu town, Mashonaland West Province.  As of Thursday, a cumulative total of 2 594 suspected cholera cases, 16 laboratory-confirmed deaths, 49 suspected cholera deaths and 647 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported.”

