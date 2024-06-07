Closing the curtain on Baf 2024: A triumph of talent and diversity

Showbiz Writers

The vibrant city of Bulawayo marked the opening of its fifth annual arts festival on Sunday at Stanley Hall, graced by Mayor Councillor David Coltart, Deputy Mayor, Clr Edwin Ndlovu, Clr Aldrian Redani and other dignitaries.

In his opening remarks, Mayor Coltart emphasised the festival’s inception in 2019 and its commitment to fostering cultural value chains, recognising the pivotal role of artistes and creatives in the city’s economic tapestry. He underscored the global recognition of Bulawayo’s artistes and the need to bolster the arts sector as a significant economic driver.

Starting a day after the commemoration of Bulawayo Day on Saturday, the festival, themed #RESTART, signifies a rebirth of cultural festivities following disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The festival not only celebrates the rich history of Bulawayo’s people but also underscores the importance of mapping creative value chains in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports, Recreation, Arts and Culture, aligning with Unesco’s Culture 2030 indicators.

The week-long celebrations, culminating today, have been filled with a plethora of performances across the city. Highlights of the event since its opening include the Spelling Bee competition, the Inxwala memorial lecture performance led by Gog’ Bekezela, the Youth Concert, the Gospel Explosion and the Schools Cultural Showcase, among others.

On Saturday, when Bulawayo celebrated its 130th birthday, the party had already started at the City Hall Car Park with Babongile Skhonjwa and Carl Joshua Ncube directing proceedings.

The event featured the Kontuthu Legends Concert, an Indigenous Games competition, a Bulawayo Day Parade and the World Bicycle Day Commemoration, aligning Bulawayo with the rest of the world.

On Sunday, the festival was officially launched with a gospel extravaganza at the City Hall, putting attendees in a worshipful mood.

On Tuesday, schools in the Bulawayo Metropolitan province proved their worth in preserving culture by delivering captivating performances at the Amphitheatre. The event, which was named Schools Cultural Showcase, saw schools among them SOS Primary School, Tennyson Primary School, Mawaba Primary School, Founders and Mzilikazi high schools taking part. The schools shared their cultural and artistic contributions, highlighting the essence of Zimbabwe’s heritage-based curriculum.

Apart from the performances, students also showcased their talent in beading and weaving through exhibitions, with attendees highlighting the need to open industries that cater to such developments.

Ministry of Sport, Recreation, Arts and Culture acting deputy director, Faith Mkhwananzi said the talent displayed by the youngsters should be celebrated.

“Schools have a curriculum for arts at both the primary and secondary school levels and this shows how important the arts are. What I saw assures me that the schools are doing a great job and that the future of our cultural identity is in safe hands.

“The talent exhibited here is a testament to the amazing potential in our schools,” said Mkhwananzi.

Deputy director in charge of education services, Lawrence Mkwala, said the event is critical for schools.

“This event is indeed a celebration of our arts and our cultural heritage, re-affirming that we are united in our diversity. I would like to recognise the City of Bulawayo for organising the arts festival to promote arts, culture and heritage, particularly for giving our schools the opportunity to showcase,” said Mkwala.

As the Baf “Youth Concert” dazzled a packed Inyathi Youth Centre in Mpopoma on Wednesday, the city’s vibrant spirit and creative prowess were on full display with different art practitioners showing the city what they have.

At the youth concert, Bulawayo City Council (BCC) corporate communications manager, Nesisa Mpofu, emphasised the importance of personal care, cultural pride and artistic expression.

“This festival is a testament to Bulawayo’s talent and resilience, offering a platform for youths to learn, grow and showcase their skills.

“By celebrating our festival and sharing our story with the world, we’re not only promoting our city’s rich cultural heritage, but also inspiring a new generation of leaders and change-makers.

“Let us embrace our potential, cultivate good habits and boldly share the Bulawayo story with the world. It all begins with each and every one of us,” she implored.

Today, the curtain comes down on the festival with a closing ceremony set to take place at the Large City Hall. This will be followed by the Imbokodo concert, featuring performances from the city’s female stars.

Notably, Bulawayo, a city of cultural diversity and artistic heritage made sure that inclusion at the festival was not just a mere talk, but a possibility as different creatives from different backgrounds were given a chance to perform.

The Mothers of Special Heroes (Mosh) All Abilities Choir is a typical example of the artistic strides the city is making and the presence of City fathers in festivities was a sure testament of how important art and culture is in the city’s social fabric.

From the event directors, performers and the attendance, the Baf has all the hallmarks and potential of being an international festival.