Clowns, marimba & cultural exhibits add spark to ZITF

Rutendo Nyeve, Sipepisiwe Moyo and Faith Ndlovu

THE Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) marked its 65th blue sapphire anniversary with an electrifying atmosphere, as corporate exhibitors went all out with high-tech innovations, gaming experiences and promotional shows to engage visitors last week.

Financial service providers, funeral homes and network operators, were among those who staged dazzling promotional showcases to market their products and services. Many took a creative approach, incorporating photo booths, costumed performers and live entertainment to attract attention to their stands.

From the animated dances of a Transformer-costumed Bumblebee and a chimpanzee performer, to lively displays by dancers, comedians and musicians, exhibitors ensured their marketing strategies translated into heavy foot traffic.

Entertainment was a constant feature across the fairgrounds, as both established and emerging artistes kept energy levels high at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre. Every corner bustled with activity, thanks to continuous performances by entertainers from across the country. The fair also offered locals the opportunity to interact with some of the nation’s most recognisable personalities, including top radio hosts, social media influencers and artistes. Attendees were likely to encounter celebrities or prominent CEOs at nearly every turn.

At Amai’s Kitchen, an initiative led by First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, the Gota/Nhanga/Ixhiba programme was featured prominently. This flagship initiative promotes cultural values and addresses social issues affecting young people. Schools under the Zimbabwe Foundation for Education with Production (Zimfep) participated actively, presenting a meticulously designed Ndebele homestead that reflected traditional Zimbabwean values. The layout illustrated the roles and responsibilities of various family members, highlighting their importance within the community.

“This Ixhiba programme, initiated by Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, instils respect and morals while tackling drug abuse. It raises awareness of its dangers and helps preserve our cultural values. That’s why we showcased this here — to encourage young people to embrace their heritage,” said Anabelle Ndlovu from George Silundika High School, representing Zimfep schools.

The stand was brought to life by the sounds of marimba music performed by the youth. Nkululeko High School’s marimba group from Gweru, led by Leeroy Isheanesu Chinoza, impressed crowds with renditions of popular songs.

“We’re here to showcase African culture, norms and values through marimba. It’s a difficult skill that we’ve developed during school holidays, and we’re proud to present it to the world today,” said Chinoza.

Mavhudzi High School from Nyazura, under the guidance of Mr Livingstone, performed Chimurenga songs and traditional dances, accompanied by marimba music. These performances were enthusiastically received and widely captured on video by attendees.

“This is a co-curricular activity involving learners from Form One to Upper Sixth. They practise during their spare time to keep our cultural traditions alive,” said Mr Livingstone.

Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa’s traditional cook-out event was also showcased, offering a variety of local delicacies for sale. The stand proudly featured Zimbabwe’s national fabric and displayed youth-made arts and crafts, demonstrating the creativity and talents of the younger generation.

Adding even more vibrancy to the event was a cultural presentation by the Miss and Mr Rural Zimbabwe models, who represented the country’s 16 tribes through traditional dress and dances, including, Ngquzu, performed by the Xhosa community.

International culture also had a place at ZITF, with Diane Nyarai Padiwa of AFTRADE DMCC displaying Belarus’s traditional national dress for women — an intricate and historical outfit that sparked conversations around global heritage and identity.

Competitions with attractive prizes further heightened audience engagement. The exhibition transformed into a futuristic hub as exhibitors embraced cutting-edge 3D technology, to leave lasting brand impressions. Virtual reality (VR) headsets and 3D glasses transported visitors into digitally constructed environments, including virtual factory tours, immersive games and simulations that turned conventional booths into interactive zones.

Among the stand-out exhibits was the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) stand, where visitors used VR headsets to experience a virtual tour of modernised prison facilities. The tour featured virtual courtrooms and video calling centres, offering a glimpse into the future of correctional services in the country.

Hip-hop artiste, Asaph Afrika, who was active throughout the event, shared his experience:

“This year’s ZITF was an eye-opener. I’ve realised the power of networking at events like this — especially for artistes and creatives. I strongly encourage other young people in the city to take advantage of ZITF as a platform to connect with decision-makers from some of the country’s biggest companies and brands.” The 65th edition of ZITF will be remembered not only for its innovation, but also for its celebration of creativity, culture and technological advancement — all under one roof.