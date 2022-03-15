Club interviews aspiring CEOs

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders Football Club yesterday conducted interviews for the post of club chief executive officer.

A panel made up of board vice chairman Cosmos Sikhosana, board member Elkannah Dube, executive vice chairman Fiso Siziba, secretary Morgan Dube, and treasurer Busani Mthombeni interviewed the four listed candidates who are Prosper Ncube, Pilate Mahlangu, former club defender Sikhumbuzo Ndebele and acting chief executive officer Ronald Moyo who is the substantive club spokesperson.

The successful candidate will take over from Nhlanhla Dube whose contract ran out at the end of December last year.

“Yes, we had our first phase of interviews today where the four shortlisted candidates faced us.

Our second phase will likely be tomorrow (today) and then the final third phase.

At every phase we will be eliminating,” said secretary Dube.

The Highlanders chief executive officer is on a three year contract that can be renewed or not which is at the discretion of the executive committee.

Dube’s tenure was controversially renewed after members of the executive got divided on whether to renew the tenure of not.

Two of the members then vice chairman Modern Ngwenya and then secretary Issac Moyo decided against renewing the contract only to fall prey to the board who wanted the contract renewed.

They were eventually suspended ‘for going against authority’ but were later reinstated.

Dube took over from the inaugural Highlanders head of secretariat and veteran administrator, the late Ndumiso Gumede.

Meanwhile, a board member and a yet to be endorsed club legal representative nicodemously approached sponsors Sakunda Holdings to give a US$10 000 golden handshake to the former chief executive officer Dube.

The move, a source said, was done without the knowledge of the executive committee led by Johnfat Sibanda.

“Sakunda Holdings were professional enough as they refused to play ball, it was never part of their marriage with Highlanders but the sad part is that this golden handshake had somehow been agreed with uNhlanhla and now this debt is on Highlanders.

Sakunda Holdings said Dube was not fired but his contract lapsed so why should he be paid a package.

Should everyone who worked for Highlanders be treated the same? Once a contract expires, that’s it, the two parties just disengage without any strings attached,” said the informant.