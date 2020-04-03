Club owners assist Thorngrove hospital

Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Bulawayo bars and nightclubs have joined the fight against Covid-19 and are mobilising resources towards improving facilities at Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital which is the Covid-19 isolation centre for Bulawayo.

The hospital urgently needs to be upgraded to meet the requirements of a Covid-19 isolation centre.

The bars and nightspots that have so far contributed money towards the project are Smokehouse Grillhouse, Zarah/Havana/Cosmopolitan, Liquor Supplies, Fallstaff Bar, BAC Leisure, Good Fellas Bar, City Club, Cassy’s Bottle, Lagondola, Xtreme Bar, Sports 747, Archers Club, Hartsfield Tshisanyama, Vivo Safari bar, Tin Cup, The Vibe Place, Stunts, Ultra Sports/Congo, Signature Bar and Emakhandeni Cricket Chill.

Phathisani Nkomo who runs Cubanna, Zara, Crystal and Cosmopolitan is collecting the contributions from the bars and nightspots.

“We have engaged the Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Judith Ncube and city health director Dr Edwin Sibanda to find how we can contribute towards either upgrading the hospital or providing other consumables,” said Nkomo.

He said he was therefore appealing to other players in the entertainment business who are yet to contribute to do so.

Kate Sithole who runs Vivo Safari said: “We need to support Bulawayo especially Thorngrove which has been forgotten. It’s just our way of giving back to society because we hardly have a chance to do so.

“It’s also our hope that people who are admitted during this time can be given food and bed linen.”

She said they decided on giving the hospital money so that they decide how best to use it.

Dumisani Madzivanyathi who runs E68, Bushbar, The Boundary and Leeside Butcheries said it was their way of giving back to the community.

“Since this is a global crisis, we felt indebted to play our part. Coronavirus is not selective, it can infect anyone so we decided to make our small contribution towards improving facilities for those who might be admitted to the hospital,” said Madzivanyathi.

Mgcini Nkolomi who runs Pub Lagondola said: “This global scourge calls for co-operation among businesses in order to pool resources to fight it. Our donation is not coming from us as pub owners but we have done it on behalf of our patrons and their families as they are the ones who support these establishments,” he said.