Clubless Rusike wanted by Tapuwa Kapini’s Sekhukhune

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

CLUBLESS SuperSport United flop Evans Rusike is reportedly on the radar of DStv Premiership new boys Sekhukhune, according to South African football publication KickOff.

Sekhukhune is home to former Highlanders and national team goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini, who is also the Gauteng-based club’s skipper, and another former Bosso defender McClive Phiri.

Rusike, who is part of the Warriors’ squad for next month’s Cosafa Cup in South Africa, was released by Matsantsantsa together with Lucky Mohomi at the end of the DStv PSL season.

According to KickOff, the former Hwange forward is also being linked with a sensational return to Maritzburg United where he started his professional career in South Africa.

He, however, remains on top of Sekhukhune United’s shopping list for the coming season.

“The club is looking for a top striker. Rusike has been identified as one of the players that the club wants to sign,” a source told KickOff.

Sekhukhune United secured automatic promotion to the DStv Premiership next season following a High Court ruling to be installed as GladAfrica Championship champions.

Royal AM had initially won the Championship after ending the season with 51 points, one ahead of Sekhukhune, who ended the season as runners-up.

However, a PSL arbitration ruling awarded Sekhukhune three additional points after finding that Polokwane City had broken National First Division rules after they were found guilty of not fielding five Under-23 players.

Polokwane City and fourth-placed TS Sporting unsuccessfully challenged the ruling in the High Court.