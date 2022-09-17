Clubs, provinces confirm National Boxing Championships participation

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PREPARATIONS for the National Boxing Championships that will take place at Palace Hotel on September 24 are well on course with various clubs and provinces confirming participation.

Black Rhinos, HQ 1 Brigade, 5 Brigade, Bulawayo Metropolitan, Prisons and Correctional Services, Air Force of Zimbabwe, Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Victoria Falls Boxing Academy, Manyuchi Boxing Academy, Masvingo, Gwanda, Hwange, Beitbridge have all affirmed availability.

Elite boxers from across the country are set to compete in both men and women categories in what promises to be jam packed event.

The tournament will also be part of preparations for the Region 5 games set for Malawi in December.

Zimbabwe recently hosted the World Boxing Council (WBC) All-Africa Officials Training and Grading Workshop as part of efforts to up the standards of the sport in the country.

The meet drew delegates from 17 countries, South Africa, Botswana, Nigeria, Uganda, Tanzania, Malawi, Namibia, Cameroon, Egypt, Zambia, Zimbabwe, DRC, Ghana, Mali, USA, Morocco and Ireland. â€” @innocentskizoe