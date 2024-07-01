Clubs spend more in four days

Samuel Iling-Junior (left) and Omari Hutchinson are two players to have moved this summer(GETTY IMAGES)

Premier League clubs have already spent more in four days this summer – a total of £185.5m – than the entirety of the January transfer window.

Top-flight teams have been scrambling towards what has been described as the ‘unofficial transfer deadline day’ on Sunday and more deals are being announced on Monday.

To avoid charges and possible points deductions clubs must be compliant with profit and sustainability rules (PSR) – and 30 June was a key date.

The summer transfer window does not officially close until Friday, 30 August but, as Nottingham Forest discovered to their cost last season, some Premier League clubs needed to get business done earlier.

Who has been most active?

Aston Villa, Everton, Chelsea and Newcastle have been the busiest since the window opened on 14 June.

Villa recorded a loss of £119m in their last accounts, dated 31 May, 2023, so needed to move quickly to avoid any breach.

Everton were docked six points last season for two separate breaches, while Chelsea have spent about £1bn since the Todd Boehly-led consortium’s takeover in 2023.

The majority of those Chelsea signings were recruited on at least six-year deals to spread payments across a long period, limiting the losses per year to help meet PSR requirements.

Newcastle, meanwhile, were reported, external to still have a £50m deficit by Saturday morning – so needed to get deals done urgently to avoid any potential points sanctions. – BBC Sport