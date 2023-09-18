Clubs to wait for Chibuku Super Cup venue announcement

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

THE Chibuku Super Cup quarter-finalists will have to wait longer to learn venues and dates for the stage matches.

This was revealed by the Premier Soccer League’s spokesperson Kudzai Bare today.

The games will be played during the weekend of 30 September to October 1.

Bare said the venues will be advised in due course.

“We will soon inform as to where the matches will be played. Clubs and stakeholders will be advised,” she said.

Bulawayo giants Highlanders face CAPS United in a match that has been billed as a headliner of the quarter-final stage of the prestigious Chibuku Super Cup.

Chicken Inn will be at home to Black Rhinos.

The students, Herentals date Premiership log leaders Ngezi Platinum while FC Platinum play against Dynamos.

At the draw held last week in Harare, it was revealed that the semi-finals will be played on the weekend of October 28-29 while the final is set for November 25.