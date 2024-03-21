Co-authors set to launch 5 books

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

IN an exciting development for the literary world, acclaimed authors Onesimo Ngcotsha and Germany-based Vongai “MonicaBliss” Mujakachi have announced the launch of their five books. They will be launched on Saturday at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) offices in Bulawayo.

This collaboration showcases their unique writing styles and promises to captivate readers.

In a recent interview, Ngcotsha shared insights into his journey and the inspiration behind his joint projects with MonicaBliss.

Ngcotsha and Mujakachi first crossed paths as fellow authors attending workshops and poetry events, including slams.

They were both members of the esteemed poetry group, “Poets and Writers and Den”.

It was during this time that they collaborated on a poem and discovered a profound connection in terms of their growth as writers. Recognising the potential of their partnership, they decided to embark on joint projects.

The decision to pen and launch five books was driven by their desire to showcase the diversity of their writing styles.

The anthologies encompass both IsiNdebele and English works, featuring narratives, call and answer pieces, and more.

“We’re different authors in our own right but there is no fixed style of writing as some works are narrative, call and answer among others,” said Ngcotsha.

Ngcotsha said the collaborative process presented significant challenges as the authors worked in isolation.

“The writing process was a bit challenging since each of us would read the work and not understand or it was too broad to tackle without further explanation!

“It took WhatsApp calls and emails to get this work done. Hence, it took us over a year to work on these five titles,” he said.

The recurring theme in their books is a call for a change in thinking and action.

Ngcotsha and Mujakachi advocate for the protection of children, nature, hope, culture and fostering harmonious co-existence with others. Their works serve as a powerful reminder of the importance of these values in our society.

To provide readers with a glimpse into their books, Ngcotsha shared blurbs for each title:

“Ingoma Amachwane —Inkundla Yabasakhulayo”

This poetry collection is intended for children in grades five to seven, inspiring them to strive for a better world where their rights are respected, education is valued, and responsible citizenship is encouraged.

“Fabrics of untold stories —Volume 1”

This English anthology comprises a collection of short stories, such as “Where Lies Converge” and “The Neighbour.” Through these tales, the authors weave a vivid tapestry of life, exploring themes of lies, death, pain and healing.

“The Voice In Dusty Winds — Poetry untamed”

Within the dusty winds of life, a voice can be heard. This poetry collection offers advice, laments, instructions, corrections, rebukes, and comfort. It invites readers to listen to this voice and let it make a difference in their lives.

“Inkundla Kasonkondlo – Iqoqo Lenkondlo”

This collection celebrates the power of poetry. It urges the poetic pen to bleed and paint vivid pictures, sharing diverse experiences and perspectives for the world to appreciate.

“Zibondiwe — Inhlobo Nhlobo Zendatshana”:

Written in rich IsiNdebele language, this anthology takes readers on a journey through words. The mouth-watering stories delve into the daily challenges faced by individuals and leave readers yearning for more.

Reflecting on the local literary landscape, Ngcotsha emphasised the need to respect and value literary works.

“Literary works must be respected and valued. We need to pay for the value of that literary work and stop opening ShareIt, Bluetooth, and emails to receive free copies from local authors while we subscribe and pay for foreign works.

“There must be heavy fines and enforcement of laws against reproduction of literary works. My heart bleeds as I see literary works being sold on the streets at a cheaper price. There is a need for a new generation of authors to be given credit and recognition on the national stage,” he said.

Ngcotsha has an impressive literary background, with seven prior projects under his belt.

His debut novel, “Ensukwini Zalamhla”, received a nomination for the National Arts Merit Awards in 2019 while “Iziga Zalumhlaba” earned a nomination at the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards in 2020 and won an award at the Matabeleland Cultural Awards for outstanding author.

His other works, including “Giya Siba Lwami — Esidlekeni Solwazi 1” and “In This Life,” have also garnered recognition and nominations in various award ceremonies.

As Women’s Month is being celebrated, Ngcotsha had a special message for would-be female authors: “It is possible! Don’t let anyone else tell your story, share your culture, or speak about your experiences. You are the rightful person to tell your stories as they should be told.” —Follow on X @MbuleloMpofu