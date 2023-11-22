Coach Marilynn Jangira scoops the 2023 Business Coach of the Year Award

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

COACH Marilynn Jangira has won the 2023 Business Coach of the Year Award from the International Coaching and Mentoring Foundation (ICMF).

The ‘life coach’ is well known for her professional life skills seminars which she gives to individuals and groups, and the Let’s Talk Schools Out programme that runs over the school holidays.

She says the award that she received in Harare recently, came at the best time as women need to be reminded of how special and capable they are of doing the same jobs that are referred to as ‘a man’s job.’

“As a business consultant, I am really happy with this award because the nominations go through a lot of people before they are approved. I am also really excited because not only was l nominated but l also got the award. My mantra is ‘assigned to bring out the best in you,’ so I am excited that this award gives me an opportunity to see the best in me too,” says the vibrant Coach Marilynn

With excitement lacing her voice, she says this is not the first award she has been given as she was a 2nd runner-up in the Life Purpose Coach of the Year 2022 under ICMF.

She says the journey has taught her how to be consistent and professional in everything she does in life.

“One thing l want to leave with readers today, especially women, is that in everything you are doing in business as a woman remove the gender element in it so that you can do the best you can as an individual. Remember to always be professional because you’re a brand. Also be a woman who is able to take on any position in your life, be intentional about your actions in every sphere of your life so that you can be able to succeed, and be fulfilled” says Coach Marilynn.

