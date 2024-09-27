Coaches and managers share their thoughts: A roundup of post-match reactions

Shingai Dhlamini, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo Province Women’s Soccer League race for the title and against relegation are hotting up with exciting and fiercely contested ties every weekend.

The recent matches were filled with thrilling contests and surprise upsets and plenty of drama on the field.

Here is what the managers and coaches had to say on the previously played games.

Watson Phiri who is the manager of Bulawayo Galaxy FC said that he is disappointed with his forwards’ missed chances, but praised the team for holding on and hailing the win against FMSA Vhomakhadzi as a big start towards their goal.

“Our goal as a team is to finish second on the log at least and it seems the girls are getting there, although we are facing a challenge with our forwards, I’m happy with the way the team is performing as a whole,” said Phiri.

Dube Strikers coach, Rumbidzai Matambanadzo praised her team’s hunger and game plan, noting their impressive turnaround after losing 5-0 to Mposa away before the break.

They beat Mposa 2-1 in the reverse fixture.

She also expressed dissatisfaction with the referee’s conduct.

“Our win against Mposa is an impressive turnaround after they had beat us a merciless 5-0, we managed to turn the loss around and win 2-1, which puts us a point behind Bulawayo Galaxy,” said Matambanadzo.

Rea Vaya’s manager, Dan Ndlovu said that he was happy with the start of the games and said player mentality and strength will be key going forward.

“I’m happy with the resumption, but there are areas that still need improvement.

Players should always consider what is at stake and hold on until the last minute, as the match they played against Streetset was a decider for them,” said Ndlovu.

Moslin Nkala who is the manager of Mpopoma Academy emphasised on development, noting that they already have a senior side playing Division One football.

She also praised the new comers, Dube Strikers for stepping up.

“Our side is developing as we already have a senior team in Division One, I’m impressed by how Dube Strikers rose from the ashes like a falcon, it shows their determination and should speak volumes to other teams,” said Nkala.

Lee Mangena, manager and coach of Streetset FC identified weaknesses in goalkeeping and praised Rea Vaya’s shooting accuracy.

Week 7 results

Bulawayo Galaxy 1-0 FMSA Vhomakhadzi, Rea Vaya 6-1Streetset FC, Dube Strikers 2-1 Mpopoma Sports Academy.

Fixtures

Streetset v Mposa (Nketa Hall), Rea Vaya v Dube Strikers (Sizinda), FMSA v Queen Lozikeyi (Fairbridge Primary School)