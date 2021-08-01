Coaches believe vaccination holds key to football resumption

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

FOOTBALL coaches in Bulawayo support the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC)’s stance that the return of football was dependent on clubs vaccinating their players and officials.

On Friday, coaches virtually met with representatives from SRC and Zifa to discuss the future of the game in the country.

Zimbabwe Soccer Coaches Association (Zisca) Bulawayo province’s Morris Mukwiti said the major take away from the meeting was the need for sportspersons to get vaccinated.

“Our concern was that football is an industry, which was on the verge of collapsing since no league has been played for the past two football seasons. We highlighted the challenges we were facing as a result of this inactivity,” said Mukwiti.

“SRC provincial coordinator Sam Dzvimbu inquired about progress on players’ vaccination and advised Zisca to encourage coaches and players to get vaccinated as a way of reducing the spread of the Covid 19 virus. He assured us that if athletes get vaccinated and the situation normalises, football and other sports would resume,” he said.

Zifa, which was represented by committee member Fiso Siziba, said it had continuously engaged SRC on how football could return.

He said they were hopeful that if players and coaches get vaccinated, football would be allowed to resume.

The Premier Soccer League has been given all clubs up to Tuesday to ensure all their players and officials are fully vaccinated for Covid-19 as it makes final strides towards the return of football.

Before the latest development, teams participating in the Chibuku Super Cup were only producing Covid-19 test results. – @innocentskizoe