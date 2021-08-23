Coaches to attend 10-day course in Bulawayo

Breaking News
23 Aug, 2021 - 14:08 0 Views
0 Comments
The Chronicle

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

TWENTY coaches will attend a 10-day international course at White City Stadium in Bulawayo from September 16-25.

Tendai Tagara, National Athletics Association of Zimbabwe (Naaz) president, said a World Athletics facilitator will conduct the course and participants will pay a registration fee of US$50.

He said Naaz has to raise US$5 000 to host the course.

“Our objective as Naaz is to capacitate our personnel through hosting the high-level coaching clinic in Bulawayo next month. The class will have 20 participants and all Covid-19 protocols will be observed. We hope the coaches will acquaint themselves with changing dynamics in global athletics. The knowledge they will gain from the course should be transmitted to athletes to improve our sport,” said Tagara. – @ZililoR

 

