Coal processing company rehabilitates Hwange road

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

HWANGE-BASED coal processing company, Dinson Colliery has embarked on the rehabilitation of the damaged section of the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls highway within the Hwange area as part of efforts to complement the Government in infrastructure development.

Dinson Colliery (Pvt) Limited, a subsidiary of Tsingshan Holding Group is a leading producer of Coke in Zimbabwe located in Mpongola Village in Hwange District.

The company started constructing its Metallurgical Coke Oven Battery in 2019 and operations started in 2021.

There have been numerous concerns by communities in Matabeleland North, especially in Hwange, over companies operating in the province exploiting resources without making efforts to rehabilitate the infrastructure and protect the environment.

The issue has been raised at several fora amid calls for authorities to force companies operating in the coal mining town to repair roads and build other infrastructure.

Dinson Colliery joins Zimbabwe Zhongxin Coking Company (ZZCC) as the only companies operating in Hwange that have rehabilitated roads. ZZCC recently tarred a 4,5km stretch from St Mary’s to its plant in Diki village.

Posting on is official Twitter page, Afrochine Zimbabwe, a sister company to Dinson wrote: “Our sister company Dinson Colliery is assisting with repairs along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road in Hwange. The state of the road had become deplorable leading to accidents, injuries and deaths. This is part of our corporate social responsibility as we would like to ensure our community and all road users are safe.”

Workmen from Dinson Colliery have camped on the roadside where they are patching potholes much to the excitement of locals and motorists.

People in Matabeleland North have said the road needs to be dualised considering the abundance of resources in Hwange. The road also leads to the country’s prime tourism destination, Victoria Falls.

The Bulawayo-Victors Falls road is in a terrible state as it is littered with potholes that have made driving along the highway a nightmare.

The worst damaged areas include the stretch between Insuza and Mbembesi river, Somgolo turn-off, between Shabulanyana and Fatima including an area between Halfway and Gwayi.

The road between Hwange truck stop and Madumabisa is hardly trafficable as the potholes have spread covering the entire road.

The Government has said full rehabilitation of the road will only take place next year after the completion of the Beitbridge-Masvingo-Harare rehabilitation which is underway.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo said plans are underway to maintain the road before full rehabilitation.

He said people should have trust in the Second Republic which has been at the forefront in terms of the implementation of key projects, some of which had failed to take off for many years.

“We have heard your concerns that the road is no longer trafficable, but what I can tell you is that plans are underway to re-construct the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road. The freeway you are seeing from Beitbridge to Harare is coming here,” said Minister Moyo.

“For now, pothole patching will take place to maintain the road, but the bigger project is set to start.’’

Minister Moyo said Matabeleland North will not be the same after the completion of various projects being spearheaded by the Second Republic.

He said President Mnangagwa is committed to fulfilling his promises in line with his development agenda of leaving no one and no place behind. — @ncubeleon