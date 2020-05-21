Coca-Cola keeps people entertained through new live music streaming app

Showbiz Reporter

Coca-Cola has partnered #BeApp, a new live music streaming platform, to give music lovers a diverse line-up of virtual musical performances, an experience they would typically find at a concert or festival.

Through what has been termed Coke Studio Sessions, people (most who are on lockdown and cannot attend shows) will, for the coming 60 days, be treated to live performances from more than 100 artists across the globe including Katy Perry, Anitta, DJ Khaled, Bebe Rexha, Miguel, Cast of Hamilton and Steve Aoki.

They will also have the ability to make a donation to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to support Covid-19 relief efforts through the app.

In a statement, Coca Cola said Coke Studio Sessions mark the official debut of #BeApp, a live streaming platform from tech industry veterans Ray Smith and Ross Mason.

“#BeApp is an immersive, digital destination for fans to enjoy live music in a new way. #BeApp brings the world’s most loved artists directly to homes, creating a global virtual living room and unlike other virtual concert platforms, #BeApp will offer a variety of interactive features.

“These include In-app sharing and Front Row seats where fans will be offered a greater digital presence during the livestream, including having their photo and name visible to all viewers.”

Ray Smith, founder of #BeApp said: “#BeApp was designed for digital connection through a shared love of live music, a connection people need now more than ever.

“We’re thrilled to have Coca-Cola as our exclusive launch partner as we introduce #BeApp to fans around the world through unique new experiences.”

The first weekend of streaming this past week included performances from Diplo, Kaskade and DJ Khaled among others. Additional artists are set to be announced across Coca-Cola and #BeApp social media channels.

“We know that people may feel lonely or isolated as a result of the pandemic and Coca-Cola remains committed to uplifting the human spirit and fostering connection while we’re apart,” said Ricardo Fort, Vice President, Global Sports & Entertainment at The Coca-Cola Company.

“By providing 60 days of live, interactive music content that fans can share and enjoy with others, we hope that Coke Studio Sessions will provide small, daily moments of entertainment for those adjusting to their new normal.”

Throughout the 60-day programme, fans will have the opportunity to contribute directly to the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to support Covid-19 efforts. The Coca-Cola Foundation has donated over $14 million to individual Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies around the world in response to Covid-19 and will additionally match up to a collective total of $3 million in consumer donations made through this program.

To join the livestreams on #BeApp, music lovers should download the app for free on iOS or Android devices, as well as on the Coca-Cola YouTube and Facebook accounts.