Coca-Cola partners Soul CookOut

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

ORGANISERS of Soul CookOut, a food, drink, and music event have unveiled beverage company, Coca-Cola, as their official sponsor and partner for the upcoming event slated for May 27 at The Barn in Bulawayo.

Performing at the event will be Morris Touch, Thandy Dhlana, Kinah The Music, Msiz’Kay, and the organiser, radio personality Possenti Sikosana who is widely known for his soothing Soul/Rnb/Jazz sets.

In a statement, the organisers expressed excitement at the partnership.

“We’re excited to announce that Coca-Cola is the official sponsor and partner of the Soul CookOut. Coca-Cola is the special ingredient to any meal, and when paired with a delicious meal at the Soul Cookout, it’s a recipe for magic!”

Sikosana advised food and music lovers to get ready to groove to a mix of soul, RnB, and jazz at the daytime family event.

“Nothing like good music, great food, and an ice-cold Coca-Cola to make unforgettable memories with your loved ones. Every meal will be paired with an ice-cold Coca-Cola, and visitors can indulge their taste buds at any one or all of the intentionally selected food stalls.”

Similar to other food and drink festivals like the Munch & Sip and Let’s Chow, the celebration for Soul, the forthcoming event will be a hideaway for patrons to experience culinary and cascading liquid pleasures.

For this edition, The Chef’s Table by The Events Company, the first culinary experience of its kind, will be introduced at the Soul CookOut.

“The events company will provide a mouth-watering spread, especially for foodies who prefer an exclusive, multi-course meal that is pre-fixed. For a full-on fun family day out, there will be child-friendly activities including jumping castles, games, and other attractions,” Sikosana said.

In addition to Coca-Cola, customers can enjoy various food and beverages at stalls, Leafy Meadows, Slice Pizza, Induna Burgers, Tea Room (chef’s table), and Boozers 09 (bar).

The Soul CookOut’s first instalment took place in May 2017 at the Waterfront. Sikosana said the event, other than food, aims at promoting jazz, RnB and classical music in the city. He said the idea is to give people a safe space where they can entertain themselves. – @MbuleloMpofu