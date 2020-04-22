Coca-Cola pours US$100 000 into Covid-19 fight

Business Reporter

GLOBAL beverages producer, Coca-Cola Company, yesterday donated US$100 000 to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society to help fight the spread of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

Coca-Cola Zimbabwe country manager Mr Milidzani Ncube presented the donation to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society executives during a brief ceremony in Harare.

“Today we are presenting The Coca-Cola Foundation’s donation of US$100 000 to the Zimbabwe Red Cross Society to help fight the spread of the coronavirus in Zimbabwe. The support will be used to procure the much needed equipment such as rapid test kits and personal protective equipment,” said Mr Ncube.

“In times like these, we must remain united to win the fight against this monster that is threatening human existence.

“We have done it before, and we can still do it now. Everyone’s effort counts — from individual, corporate, religious organisations and governments.”

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the global world to a standstill and to date, about 2,4 million people have been affected while more that 170 000 have died from the virus. In Zimbabwe, as at 20 April 2020, 25 cases have been recorded, including three deaths, prompting the country to intensify mitigation efforts.

Coca-Cola in Zimbabwe comprises The Coca-Cola Company (TCCC), Delta Beverages, Mutare Bottling Company and Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited.

The group has also invested towards mass communication, hygiene and sanitisation as well as donations to assist the health care of workers and people on the frontline and the less privileged.

In addition to the US$100 000, Mr Ncube said the Coca-Cola system would sponsor public service announcements (PSA) in the media to create more awareness on the pandemic and on proper hygiene to reduce the spread of the disease. Delta Beverages recently donated $6 million to the Government while Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited is working closely with the City of Harare in supplying free treated water to disadvantaged members of society.

Meanwhile, the Mutare Bottling Company has assisted with provision of personal protective equipment (PPE) to medical staff as well as provision of health insurance cover to medical staff, said Mr Ncube.

“We urge all stakeholders to heed the call by the Government to come on board and assist in the fight against the pandemic.

“We also appeal to our stakeholders and customers to abide by the lockdown measures being implemented by authorities and practice health and safety measures recommended by the World Health Organisation,” he said.

Recommended mitigation measures include, but not limited to practising social distancing, regular washing of hands with soap or alcohol based sanitisers and use of personal protective wear where necessary.