Coca-Cola unveils new global brand platform, philosophy in Zimbabwe

Business Reporter

THE Coca-Cola system in Zimbabwe has today launched a new global brand philosophy and platform called ‘Real Magic’, which invites everyone to celebrate the real magic of humanity.

The new platform includes a new design identity for the Coke Trademark, which includes Coca-Cola, Coca-Cola Light/Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar anchored by a fresh expression of the Coca-Cola logo.

In a press statement the multi-national company said the platform refreshes the brand’s trademark promise – to unite and uplift people every day – with renewed relevance for the contemporary world.

The platform is built from lessons of the last 18 months, said the company, that “we can find magic all around us when we come together” in unexpected moments, which elevate everyday life into an extraordinary experience.

“Coca-Cola is a brand defined by dichotomies: humble but iconic, authentic yet secret, real yet magical,” said Faith Nehanda, Coca-Cola marketing manager in Zimbabwe.

“The Real Magic philosophy is rooted in the belief that dichotomies can make the world a more interesting place – a world of extraordinary people, unexpected opportunities and wonderful moments.

“At the same time, it captures the essence of Coca-Cola itself, a real taste that is indescribable, unique, a touch of real magic.”

The platform also acknowledges the many contradictions being experienced as new generations find harmony and human connection in a virtual and divided world, said the company.

It explained how the ‘Real Magic’ platform marks the first new global brand platform for Coca-Cola since 2016 and is being launched alongside a refreshed visual identity for Coca-Cola, as well as a new perspective on the Coca-Cola logo that will feature across Coca-Cola marketing.

Inspired by its representation on Coca-Cola’s iconic packaging, the ‘Hug’ logo lifts the curved Coca-Cola trademark on bottle and can labels to provide a visual signature that will embrace and frame moments of magic across Coca-Cola’s communications, said the company.

“Real Magic is not simply a tagline or a one-off campaign: It is a long-term brand philosophy and belief that will drive and guide marketing and communications across the Coca-Cola trademark,” Nehanda said.

The platform is being launched with a new campaign called “One Coke Away From Each Other”, which blends real and virtual worlds.

“’One Coke Away From Each Other’ is a metaphor that speaks to the belief that what unites us is greater than what sets us apart and celebrates our common humanity,” it said.

“Through the Real Magic platform, we ultimately want to engage people very differently through an ecosystem of unique and ownable experiences.”

Nehanda further said the ’One Coke Away From Each Other’ campaign has been built for, and with, a community that demands something different than what they may have come to expect from Coca-Cola.

“In developing this campaign, we’ve partnered with the best creators, with gamers, with Twitch and with others to find our place in a reality unlike any we’ve known before. That’s tremendously exciting,” she said.