Cocoa hopes to make history at NAMA

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

ELLAINE Ncube, better known as Cocoa, is a fast rising dancer who has made a name for herself in the South African music scene. The former model, who hails from Bulawayo, moved to Harare to pursue her passion for dancing and has never looked back.

Cocoa is one of the nominees for the Outstanding Female Dancer award at the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA), for her role in the Chronicles. She faces stiff competition from Deborah Kabongo, who starred in Fame, and Vanessa Nyoni, who featured in Street Battles.

Cocoa said that winning the award would be a huge honour for her and a source of inspiration for her fellow artists from Matabeleland.

“As someone from Matabeleland, if I am to win the Gong, I know I would have inspired and motivated so many people from my city to go hard on their dreams and to always show up for themselves no matter how hard it gets. I know for a fact I will be putting my city on the map because we have so much talent in Bulawayo and me being a representation of that will truly be an honour to me, my family and the city of Kings and Queens.

“This is the biggest achievement of my life as of now. I am still amazed up to now that I am really on the nominees list. I am so excited and for me being a NAMA nominee at 23 is already a win and I am so grateful to God for giving me the ability to work hard and the courage to keep working harder each day,” said Cocoa.

She said that she has been working tirelessly to improve her skills and to showcase her talent to the world.

“In 2023 I learnt so much but then during the learning process I personally was unable to notice my progress because no matter how hard I worked I kept thinking It was not enough and I had to keep pushing and pushing by working out at the gym to make sure my body is toned so I am able to execute sharp controlled movement.

“’’m still not where I want with my skill but I am happy that the hard work and effort I have put over the years has been recognised. Firstly, it’s God, who chose me and even when others didn’t believe in me, God did and I’m so grateful to the multi award winning Sean Mambwere for giving me an opportunity to display my hard work and for trusting and believing in my capabilities.

“Also my two brothers Terrence ‘Papa E’ Kapesa and Tich Hero for always giving me platforms to display my talent and a huge shout out to Martin Chabuka for giving me opportunities to perform and show the world what I have in store always pushing me out of my comfort zone. Lastly l thank my family for being a strong support system, my Mom Sithembiso Ngwenya, my young sister Ayanda Ncube, My auntie Sindisiwe Ncube, my sister Chiedza Kasinganete. All these people made it possible and l am so grateful,” said Cocoa.

@mthabisi_mthire