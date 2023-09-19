Cocoa turns out a dance gem 

BULAWAYO-born beauty Ellain Ncube aka Cocoa seems to be have found new love in the form of dance.

The Nkulumane bred artiste is slowly becoming a dance gem if the gigs she has landed in the past months are anything to go by.

Now based in Harare in search for greener pastures, Cocoa said relocating was one of hardest decisions she had to make.

“Relocating to Harare was one of the hardest decisions I made that turned out to be quiet an interesting exploration of ups and downs. Firstly it felt like starting afresh because it’s a city where no one has an idea who you are and so you have to work and push harder so they know that okay she’s the real deal.

“So having explored dance with the Afrikera Arts Trust, I have since earned myself some recognition with some of the major and prestigious events such as being the lead dancer at the National Arts Merit Awards (Nama) 2023 performing with Ishan.

I also had the privilege of performing with Ammara Brown, Mr Putiti, Juntal, Freeman Volts, Leo and Asaph,” she said.

Cocoa said she has graced other events which include the Zima awards and the AfroT10 Cricket tournament.

“At the AfroT10 Cricket tournament I had the privilege of performing with the global superstar Elnazz from India.

“God willing, I see it becoming another successful year of my career. Having to be recognised in Harare has also led to me being significantly recognised in my hometown which is what l have always dreamed of,” said Cocoa.

@mthabisi_mthire