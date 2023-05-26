Colcom invests in factory upgrade

Business Writer

COLCOM Holdings, a unit of Innscor Africa, continues to invest in upgrading and modernising its factory operations in order to achieve plant efficiencies.

Colcom engages in the production, processing, and marketing of pork and other protein-based food products in Zimbabwe.

“Colcom continues its investment drive to upgrade and modernise its factory operations at the Coventry Road site in Harare, while investment to further expand upstream piggery operations are also underway.

The new feed mill at Triple C Pigs will be commissioned in the next quarter,” Innscor said in a trading update for the quarter ended March 31, 2023.

During the quarter under review, the Colcom division, comprising Triple C Pigs and Colcom Foods, continued registering solid volume growth, mainly driven by the fresh pork category, which delivered growth of nine percent over the comparative nine-month period.

The group said pig production continues to improve, with overall pig supply registering a three percent growth over the comparative period.

Colcom delisted its shares from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) in 2018 after Innscor assumed 100 percent ownership of the pork and meat processor.

Innscor in the trading update said it remains resilient in its efforts to sustain volume growth and maximise capacity utilisation, particularly across the group’s new investment areas.

The group said the short to medium-term outlook remains uncertain, especially in formal trade, exacerbated by inflationary pressures and currency instability, which affect disposable incomes.

“The group remains focused on cost containment, ensuring efficient route-to-market strategies are employed and that our trading models are appropriately geared to suit difficult economic conditions,” the group said.