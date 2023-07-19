Cold and Drizzly for Thursday, Friday

Innocent Magondo, Online Reporter

Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces are expected to experience, cold, windy and drizzly conditions on Thursday and Friday with the Metrological Services Department (MSD) urging people to keep warm.

In a statement, MSD said Bulawayo’s ground temperature will be at 2 degrees, while minimum temperature is expected to be 7 degrees and the maximum 21.

Matopos in Matabeleland South province is expected to record ground temperature of -3 degrees, minimum of 1 degree and maximum of 20.

Other areas which are expected to experience the same condition are the southern portions of the Midlands, Masvingo, and Manicaland Provinces.

“A decline in day-time conditions is expected on Thursday and Friday as cloudy, windy and cold conditions drift into the country through the south-eastern border. Please stay warm,” said MSD.



“Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern portions of Midlands, Masvingo, and Manicaland Provinces should be cold and windy becoming progressively cloudy and drizzly from the south-eastern parts of the country.

“As such districts such as Beitbridge, Mwenezi, Chiredzi and Chipinge should be cloudy from dawn, with the other districts slightly north of these being covered by clouds by mid-morning; and all the above provinces becoming cloudy and cool towards evening.”

The statement said the weather conditions will continue on Friday.

“Cloudy, windy and cold conditions are anticipated over the Matabeleland South, Bulawayo Metropolitan, southern parts of Matabeleland North, much of Midlands, as well as southern portions of Mashonaland East, Harare Metropolitan, Manicaland and Masvingo Provinces with light rain and drizzle in places. Northern areas of Matabeleland North (Hwange and Binga Districts), Mashonaland West and Central should be mostly sunny and mild during the day, though cold both morning and night.”

The statement added that other parts of the country will experience warmer weather.

“Conversely, the other parts of the country, namely Matabeleland North, northern parts of Midlands and Manicaland, Harare Metropolitan, and all the Mashonaland provinces, should expect mostly sunny, breezy and mild day-time conditions, though cold at first, with slight ground frost in areas such as Chivhu, Henderson, Lupane, Marondera, Mt Darwin, Nkayi and Nyanga.”

MSD urged people to keep warm and should be careful when using braziers.

“Keep warm and make sure vulnerable members are dressed appropriately. If there is a need to use a brazier/fire to keep warm, please ensure the room is well-ventilated. Monitor temperature within fowl-runs and adjust accordingly to reduce the impacts of cold conditions on the bird population. There is a need for frost mitigation measures for crops vulnerable to extreme cold; consult your local Agritex Officers for better advice.”