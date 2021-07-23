Cold and drizzly weekend ahead

Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Health Reporter

ZIMBABWEANS should brace for an extremely cold and drizzly weekend and vulnerable members of the public should be adequately dressed to avoid diseases like pneumonia.

The relatively cold and dry south-westerly airflow is expected to enter the country through the southern provinces of Matabeleland South and Masvingo today.

In a statement yesterday, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) said the weather change is normal at this time of the year.

“As we approach the weekend, a relatively cool southerly airflow will influence the Zimbabwean atmosphere. It should feel cooler than of late with some areas having cloudy conditions. We urge citizens to keep warm and ensure that vulnerable members of society which include children, the elderly and persons who are ill are adequately dressed,” read the statement.

“It is expected to decrease the day-time temperatures of most areas in these two provinces to between 18 and 20 Degrees Celcius. On Saturday 24 July, the winds should become south-easterly and relatively moist. This should result in cloudy, drizzly and cold conditions over Manicaland, Masvingo and Matabeleland South Provinces. These gloomy conditions should spread further north by Sunday to cover the southern part of Mashonaland East, southern parts of the Midlands, Bulawayo and Harare Metropolitan Provinces as well. It is anticipated to become warmer and less cloudy by Monday afternoon.”

The department warned that the use of braziers or open fires to keep warm, should be done in a well-ventilated room to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning that can be fatal.

Farmers were urged to use frost mitigation measures that suit particular crops and areas.

Renowned paediatrician Dr Wedu Ndebele urged residents to keep children warm in order to reduce their risk of respiratory diseases which may be triggered by the cold spell.

He said children and babies should be monitored always and be kept warm as cold weather can trigger asthma attacks and other respiratory diseases. Dr Ndebele said children should be kept warm at night and people should avoid using braziers indoors.

“I encourage residents to ensure that children are warm and they should avoid playing outside in the wind. They should understand that such cold spells may be normal but can trigger respiratory diseases like asthma, cold and flu,” said Dr Ndebele. [email protected]