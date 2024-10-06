Cold-blooded killer given two life sentences: he would lure women into relationships, kill them an take over their assets

Sinokubonga Nkala [email protected]

IN a shocking tale of love turned lethal, a 37-year-old man has been slapped with two life sentences after brutally killing his two girlfriends (37 and 35) in Shurugwi.

Emmanuel Mahembe secretly buried one of his lovers and dumped the other in a mine shaft.

He impersonated the second victim to exploit her son financially and sold their Honda Fit cars.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said, “Emmanuel Mahembe who was convicted by the High Court sitting at Gweru on murder charges, has been sentenced to two life sentences. The accused person who was 37 years old at the time the offences lured unsuspecting women whom he got involved with before murdering them.

“Sometime between August 2021 and September 2022, the accused person met with the first deceased, his girlfriend (aged 37 at the time) at Donga, Chachacha Business Centre, Shurugwi. The two drove the now deceased’s motor vehicle, a Honda Fit, to Dhanga dip tank where the accused person murdered the deceased. He wrapped the body in a blanket and buried it along Gwamamvura River bed before driving off in her motor vehicle. He later sold the motor vehicle.

“On the 22nd of May 2021 the accused person met with the second deceased, his other girlfriend (aged 35 at the time). The two drove off to the second deceased’s sister’s home in Shurugwi. Along the way, the two had a misunderstanding over money. The argument escalated and the accused person murdered the deceased and dumped the body in a disused mine shaft at Mutevekwi Bridge.

“After killing the deceased, the accused wickedly impersonated the deceased and preyed on her son’s emotional vulnerability and cunningly convinced him to send money to the deceased’s Ecocash account, which money he diverted to personal use. He also continued driving around in the deceased’s motor vehicle, a Honda fit. The matter came to light when the deceased’s relatives became suspicious and alerted the police leading to the arrest of the accused person.”