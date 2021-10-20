Coldplay partners Zimbabwe’s My Tree Trust in efforts to reduce carbon emissions

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has expressed delight after internationally acclaimed rock band Coldplay partnered with My Trees Trust, a Zimbabwean conservation organisation, in a drive to reduce carbon emissions.

Coldplay is expected to embark on a world tour called Music of the Spheres to campaign for the reduction of carbon emissions and it has teamed up with a number of organisations including My Trees Trust/Miti Yangu.

The world tour kicks off in March 2022.

President Mnangagwa on his Twitter page said: “I’m delighted to hear that ahead of #COP26, @Coldplay has partnered with Zimbabwean forest regeneration project @MyTreesTrust as a conservation partner for their upcoming tour. For Zimbabwe to truly thrive, we must protect the natural world God gave us! 🇿🇼”

The UK will host the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow on 31 October – 12 November 2021.

The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Explaining the partnership, My Trees Trust Tweeted: “@MyTreesTrust is delighted to have been selected as @Coldplay’s conservation partner for their upcoming tour. This is the start of a partnership that will see the restoration and protection of hundreds of thousands of hectares of Zim’s precious remaining woodlands. Thank you!

“@Coldplay’s contribution will be deployed across our conservation and tree planting portfolios – creating quality jobs for rural Zimbabweans, protecting habitat and re-opening vital wildlife corridors.

“Whilst the scale of the problem facing ecosystems across the world is daunting, partnerships like these that offer hope that we can find a path towards a brighter more sustainable future for all of us.”

Ahead of Cop26, Zimbabwe has announced a conditional pledge to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 across all sectors of the economy.

Part of the strategy is the creation of 500 000 more ha of forestland by 2025.

What’s needed according to the organisation, is the right tree species in the right places.

